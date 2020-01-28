How man allegedly defrauded more than $1M

A GOLD Coast man alleged to have been behind "elaborate" frauds worth more than $1 million was on parole at the time, a court was told.

Christopher Ian Anthony Cuthbert, 30, waved to his 10-month-old boy and cried when he appeared in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday facing three counts of fraud and one count each of attempted fraud and impersonation.

Magistrate Kerry Magee denied Cuthbert bail.

"It is of serious concern that he is currently subject to a parole order of extremely serious but dissimilar offending and is charged with extremely serious offending involving frauds involving in excess of $1 million over a short period of time," she said.

Cuthbert allegedly carried out “elaborate” frauds.

"The elaborate nature of the frauds raise serious concerns about what this defendant would get up to if granted bail."

Magistrate Magee said the forensic evidence provided in the Object to Bail did "suggest a very strong connection" to Cuthbert.

Cuthbert is on parole for drug related offences, the court was told.

It is alleged Cuthbert used fake identification documents and pretended to be a part of a law firm to obtain an almost million dollar loan between January 8 and 10.

Cuthbert also allegedly used fake documents to get second mortgages on two homes - one in Southport and one in Broadbeach.

It is alleged Cuthbert had almost $500,000 paid into his bank account for the mortgages.

Police raided Cuthbert's home on Sunday where he was charged over the alleged frauds.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Manon Barwick opposed bail and said the frauds were "very sophisticated and premeditated".

Defence lawyer Mollie Roper, instructed by Cooper Maloy Legal, said Cuthbert had a wife and 10-month-old son.

The alleged frauds were worth $1 million.

"My client intends to contest the charges before the court," she said.

She told the court that although Cuthbert had made an admission in a police interview there were defences.

Cuthbert's partner and son were in court to watch the proceedings.

Cuthbert cried when he saw his son in the courtroom.

The matter was adjourned to January 30.