How Mackay sugar is covering for Callide station outage

Workers from the Callide Power Station outside the site after a fire. Picture: William Debois

The power of Mackay sugar is helping to keep the lights on across Queensland as Biloela’s Callide power station remains offline after a generator unit explosion caused mass blackouts last week.

Electricity produced from plant fibre left over from crushing cane, or “sugar power”, has been used to stabilise Queensland’s electricity network.

Australian Sugar Milling Council director of economics, policy and trade David Rynne said cogeneration facilities co-located at﻿ Mackay Sugar’s Racecourse Mill and Wilmar’s Victoria Mill in Ingham had been running to fill the energy deficit caused by the Callide outage.

Mr Rynne said the Pioneer Mill near Ayr had also started ramping up on Sunday.

“The Queensland sugar milling sector produces over 4 million tonnes of sugar each year but what many people don’t know is that it is a significant electricity producer,” he said.

“Queensland’s 19 sugar mills produce around 1 million megawatt hours of electricity annually from 438 megawatts of installed generation capacity of which over half is exported into the National Electricity Market to power thousands of homes and businesses up and down the state.”

Mackay Sugar's Racecourse Mill, Ooralea. Picture: Kirili Lamb

Mr Rynne said with greater government support, the potential of biopower plants co-located at sugar mills could be maximised to help the Queensland government to achieve its 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.

“As a leading producer of clean, green and abundant sugar power, we can accelerate Queensland’s energy transition, enhance energy security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate regional development,” he said.

“We could more than triple our current cogeneration output to 3.4 million MWh each year to help cover coal-fired power station retirements and meet the projected increase in the state’s power consumption.

“The Queensland sugar industry could meet half of the State’s renewable supply gap under the right commercial and policy settings.”

Last week it was revealed a generator unit that exploded at Callide power station had undergone a multimillion-dollar overhaul just six months ago.

A full investigation is under way to determine the cause of the explosion and fire in the unit at Callide C, officially known as “C4”,

The severely damaged C4 is expected to be offline for the next 12 months.

