How low did it go? Gladstone wakes up to a cool reception

If you struggled to get out of bed today due to a very chilly morning, you're not alone.

If you struggled to get out of bed today due to a very chilly morning, you're not alone. Ridofranz

IF YOU struggled to get out of bed today due to a very chilly morning, you're not alone.

Gladstone shivered to temperatures as low as 9.5C, according to figures from the Bureau of Meteorology radar site.

However, it felt more like 5.7C.

The single digit mornings are expected to remain until the end of the week, with sunshine also predicted for the same days.

A large, slow-moving high over the Great Australian Bight is bringing a stable, cool and dry airmass over much of the state.

Advice from the Bureau said there will be little change to conditions with the high moving very slowly.

"Cool air remains across much of the state, with both maximum and minimum temperatures below average," the advice said.

In other parts of the state, Dalby reached as low as -4.8C, Oakey at -2.3C and Beaudesert at -2.5C.