Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SES volunteers were part of the group that searched for a missing man at Bullyard on Saturday.
SES volunteers were part of the group that searched for a missing man at Bullyard on Saturday.
News

AERIAL FOOTAGE: How LifeFlight found missing man at Bullyard

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 1:54 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue released video footage of the moment when they found a man who went missing on Saturday morning.

The man, aged in his 80s, was seen walking from a Bullyard address at 8am.

Police initiated a ground search and were quickly joined by officers on trail bikes, State Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service personnel to look through surrounding bushland.

The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called in to assist the search at 10.30, and searched the area from above for almost two hours without any sighting.

With concern for the man's wellbeing growing, the chopper refuelled and was redeployed to the area at 1.30pm.

It continued searching the area for over an hour before catching sight of the man near a road, three kilometres from the location he was last seen.

The man was taken to the emergency service command area and was treated by paramedics, however there were no reports of any injuries.

 

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Action in and out of the ring at fight night

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Action in and out of the ring at fight night

        News Organisers had to change the crowd arrangements due to coronavirus recommendations, but that didn’t stop the fun.

        Airport security concerns amid coronavirus

        premium_icon Airport security concerns amid coronavirus

        Travel The Airport CEO has expressed his concerns about virus impact

        Man suffers burns from campfire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns from campfire

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Lowmead in the early hours of the morning after reports a...

        PHOTOS: An afternoon at the drags

        premium_icon PHOTOS: An afternoon at the drags

        News A small crowd gathered to watch cars speed up the track at Benaraby Dragway. Were...