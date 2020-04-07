How Liam coped with Miley divorce

Liam Hemsworth focused on fitness following his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

The 30-year-old Australian actor told Men's Health Magazine Australia that getting himself into tip-top physical shape for his new thriller, Most Dangerous Game, kept him distracted from his personal turmoil.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," he told the publication.

Hemsworth employed Rise Movement's Jason Walsh to help rebuild his muscle through intense training sessions. Walsh, however, attributes Hemsworth's new-found happiness to be a huge factor in his physical fitness.

"I can't believe how well his body responds when he's not going through stuff," Walsh told the magazine. "I haven't seen him this happy for a long time. We took advantage of that."

The former Hunger Games star, who split from Cyrus in August 2019 and has since moved on with model Gabriella Brooks, also revealed that he dropped his vegan diet.

"The first two years, I felt great," Hemsworth explained. "I felt my energy was high. I felt like my body was strong, cardio was high, everything felt really good."

But in early 2019, Hemsworth felt a drastic change.

"February last year I was feeling really low and lethargic and wasn't feeling good generally," he said. "And then I got a kidney stone."

The health scare caused him to "reassess" what he was putting into his body, which also included a near six-month stretch of sobriety.

"I want to have optimal health at all times," he told the magazine. "I want my mental health to be strong and I want my body to feel good."

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.