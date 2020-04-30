How lawyers are adjusting to new ways of working

Lawyer Rio Ramos is using video and telephone technologies in her practice during COVID-19

QUEENSLAND legal practitioners are turning to video conferencing technology to conduct a range of transactions that usually require face-to-face meetings.

As social distancing requirements remain in place, the State Government has passed laws to allow more flexible arrangements to conduct important and pressing legal transactions that may have been hampered by the COVID-19 restrictions.

Ramos & Co Lawyers director Rio Ramos said as an essential service, these technologies had been important during social distancing and would come in handy in the future.

“For my practice, video conferencing is quick and useful so there will be times where practical that we will be doing video conferencing as opposed to getting people travelling to our office,” Ms Ramos said.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said the government passed the laws to make alternative arrangements for how documents are made, meetings held and attendances conducted.

“There are a number of requirements across the statute book as well as the common law which requires a thing to be done in person,” Ms D’Ath said.

“Currently, social distancing requirements and other COVID-19-related restrictions make it difficult or impossible to meet those requirements on time.”

Modified arrangements could include allowing meetings to be held or inspections carried out using audio visual technologies. The making of documents like wills and statutory declarations are also available under the arrangements.

“This is about giving certainty to the legal profession and ensuring the community can continue to conduct important legal affairs,” Ms D’Ath said.

Ms Ramos said before the pandemic, the practice was doing online submissions to family court and QCAT.