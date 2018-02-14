How Ken O'Dowd fits in to the Joyce saga

LESS STRESS: Senator Barnaby Joyce and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd in Central Queensland during easier times.

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has emerged as a surprise key player in keeping Barnaby Joyce in his job.

Mr Joyce, the Deputy Prime Minister has been under fierce scrutiny this week, after it was revealed he had been having an affair with an ex-staffer, who is now pregnant with his first son.

This morning Mr O'Dowd confirmed there was ongoing discussion about confronting the Member for New England about his leadership within the next two days.

"I heard there is going to be someone who goes across to see him,” he said yesterday morning.

"He'll probably need the advice and someone needs to tell him where the party stands at this stage.”

On Wednesday afternoon the ABC was reporting that Mr O'Dowd has said the damage done was too great and was "irreversible”.

However, Mr Joyce does have crucial support from other Nationals MPs such as George Christensen and David Littleproud.

Rockhampton based Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she believed Mr Joyce had the support of the party room.

"We've had a lot of conversations but that's between him and I,” she said.

On Tuesday, Mr O'Dowd said he could replace Mr Joyce as the Deputy PM.

However, he backed away from the comments, saying they were meant to be "light-hearted”.

The member for Flynn spoke in Question Time yesterday, to great delight from both sides of the house.

Although obviously in jest, a Labor MP yelled "It's an audition” as Mr O'Dowd was speaking.

Mr O'Dowd did not return calls or emails yesterday.