HOW IT UNFOLDED: Deadlock broken at power station

Gladstone Power Station AMWU delegate and fitter and turner Andrew Lockwood was proud to secure a new enterprise bargaining agreement for the workforce.

A TEN-month battle has ended for Gladstone Power Station workers and management.

It was confirmed at midnight last night the workforce voted in favour of a new enterprise bargaining agreement following almost a year of negotiations.

There were 139 votes in support, and six against the new EBA.

Gladstone Power Station worker and Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union delegate said the new agreement includes a 2.5% pay rise for the next three years and they kept "most of" their conditions.

He said another highlight was maintaining redundancy and contractor clauses.

Here is how the dispute unfolded since November last year:

Timeline:

November 2016: Negotiations start for Gladstone Power Station's new EBA

February 2017: First protest outside the power station over the proposed EBA.

April 20: Workers vote on management's proposed EBA.

April 27: Workers rejected the proposed EBA, mainly objecting new clauses involving redundancies for new workers.

April 28: NRG letter reveals workers were offered $3000 if proposed EBA was approved.

A snapshot of the letter sent to NRG Gladstone Power Station workers about the proposed changes to their Enterprise Bargaining Agreement. Tegan Annett

May 15: Ballot process starts for protected industrial action.

May 19: Unions present their proposed EBA, management rejects it.

May 31: NRG applies to the Fair Work Commission to terminate the former EBA.

June 5: Results are in and Gladstone Power Station workers vote in favour of protected industrial action.

June 7: Fair Work Commission gets involved in negotiations, requests memorandum on worker strike, EBA termination.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus joined union delegates and workers protesting against the Gladstone Power Stations bid to bring in a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement. Paul Braven GLA210617TRADE

June 22: Australian Council of Trade Unions leader joins workers in EBA protest at Gladstone Power Station.

September 15: Workers vote in favour of new EBA.