How integrity saga changed Jackie Trad’s family life

by Sarah Vogler
7th Nov 2019 2:56 PM
JACKIE Trad has described the Woolloongabba investment property integrity saga that dogged her and her family this year as a "devastating" stuff up.

The Treasurer this morning apologised again for the saga - uncovered by The Courier-Mail, during an interview on ABC radio this morning.

 

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says the investment property integrity saga made her family rethink how they communicate. Picture: Peter Wallis
"It was a really devastating time in my life and in my family's life," she said.

"I have apologised and I apologise again.

"This was a stuff up and it was a mistake I fully regret.

"At the end of the day I am out there doing a job.

"My credibility and my reputation is important to me.

"Every day I get up and I do the best job that I can for the people of Queensland and for my local community and to have had this stuff up happen, it has been really painful.

"It has had an impact on us … And it has made look at how crazy busy our lives are.

"It has really made us rethink how we communicate and how we listen to each other much better."

The Crime and Corruption Commission cleared Ms Trad of any corrupt conduct or dishonesty over her failure to declare the investment property purchased by her husband in the Cross River Rail corridor.

But the Deputy Premier was stripped of responsibility for Cross River Rail by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for breaching the cabinet and ministerial handbooks by not properly declaring the home.

The CCC recommended a new offence for Ministers who fail to declare a conflict of interest as well as an offence for those caught not updating their Register of Interest.

New laws to bring in those offences will be introduced in State Parliament at the end of the month.

