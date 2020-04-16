Menu
Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions. Picture: Instagram
Crime

How Insta-famous PT ended up in court

by Lea Emery
16th Apr 2020 11:53 AM
AN Insta-famous Gold Coast personal trainer accused of trafficking dangerous drugs will no longer have to report to police while on bail despite missing one reporting day.

Garry James Turner pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to breaching a bail condition.

Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner says he “forgot” he needed to report to police. Picture: Instagram
The court was told he "forgot" to report to police as required on February 24.

Turner has been on bail since October last year when he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse convicted and did not further punish Turner for the breach of bail.

Garry Turner will now no longer have to report to police while on bail due to COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Instagram
Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, asked for the condition that Turner report to police be removed.

"My client is a professional fitness athlete and at this time he is susceptible for virus and flu. His doctor has advised he should not really leave the house."

Instafamous fitness model Garry Turner pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions. Picture: Instagram
He said the breach of bail was the only time Turner had not complied with his conditions.

Magistrate Dowse granted the change in bail conditions. Turner has 46,000 followers on his gtrain_pro page where he shares shirtless pictures.

Originally published as How Insta-famous Gold Coast PT ended up in court

