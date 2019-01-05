How industry and organisations are working together

GLADSTONE Industry and community organisations have again teamed up to show how they can make a difference together.

Gladstone Wildlife recorded a successful year for its Habits for Habitat program after combining with Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun.

The free program, delivered to local schools, organisations and events, covers education in biodiversity, impacts on wildlife and how to identify and help wildlife when needed.

Program co-ordinator Jodi Jones said industry partnership established last year has played a vital role in the success of the program.

"Thanks to our sponsors we have been able to deliver an extensive program reaching over 8000 people," Ms Jones said.

"To be able to deliver a program of this size, we couldn't do it if we didn't have the funding support behind us.

"There's a lot that goes on in the background for us to be able to go out into the community and deliver our program to the public."

Ms Jones said feedback for the program had already been positive.

"We've had amazing feedback and everyone loves being able to meet our animals," she said.

"We do actually take them with us into classrooms in a way that's safe for the animals and students."

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said the company was proud to support the program.

"It's a great way to share the importance of caring for our wildlife with the next generation," Mr Dunstan said.

"Programs like this are key to ensuring environmental sustainability in our local community."

The Habits for Habitat program is open to bookings for 2019. Contact Gladstone Wildlife by phoning 0427106803.