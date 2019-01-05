Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lee Hackney, Jodi Jones and Jessica Ksiazek.
Lee Hackney, Jodi Jones and Jessica Ksiazek. Contributed
News

How industry and organisations are working together

Matt Taylor
by
5th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Industry and community organisations have again teamed up to show how they can make a difference together.

Gladstone Wildlife recorded a successful year for its Habits for Habitat program after combining with Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun.

The free program, delivered to local schools, organisations and events, covers education in biodiversity, impacts on wildlife and how to identify and help wildlife when needed.

Program co-ordinator Jodi Jones said industry partnership established last year has played a vital role in the success of the program.

"Thanks to our sponsors we have been able to deliver an extensive program reaching over 8000 people," Ms Jones said.

"To be able to deliver a program of this size, we couldn't do it if we didn't have the funding support behind us.

"There's a lot that goes on in the background for us to be able to go out into the community and deliver our program to the public."

 

Ms Jones said feedback for the program had already been positive.

"We've had amazing feedback and everyone loves being able to meet our animals," she said.

"We do actually take them with us into classrooms in a way that's safe for the animals and students."

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said the company was proud to support the program.

"It's a great way to share the importance of caring for our wildlife with the next generation," Mr Dunstan said.

"Programs like this are key to ensuring environmental sustainability in our local community."

The Habits for Habitat program is open to bookings for 2019. Contact Gladstone Wildlife by phoning 0427106803.

business environment industry wildlife
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Police locate missing 15-year-old girl

    UPDATE: Police locate missing 15-year-old girl

    News The girl went missing from Kirkwood on New Year's Day.

    LAWN BOWLS: The club that's on a roll in 2019

    premium_icon LAWN BOWLS: The club that's on a roll in 2019

    Sport The club is gearing up for the open 2 bowl triples in February.

    • 5th Jan 2019 5:00 PM
    Fearless Deadly 60 star is wary of only one animal

    premium_icon Fearless Deadly 60 star is wary of only one animal

    News 'Apart from anything else sharks tend to be fairly predictable.'

    Hope for the shrinking wild corners of the world

    premium_icon Hope for the shrinking wild corners of the world

    News 'The wild isn't something to be controlled it's to be appreciated.'

    Local Partners