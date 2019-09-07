Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How to help those impacted by Queensland bushfires

Tobi Loftus
by
7th Sep 2019 10:16 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE STANTHORPE FIRE CLICK HERE

GIVIT has called on the community to not offer unsolicited donation to those impacted by bushfires around Queensland, but instead donate goods or funds to it.

The charity, in partnership with the Queensland Government, manages all offers of donated goods and services following a  disaster in the state. 

"GIVIT is supporting services responding to bushfire emergencies in QLD and northern NSW," a GIVIT spokesperson said. 

"Unsolicited donations are hampering efforts. Please do not drop donations to affected areas."

To donate goods or funds visit givit.org.au/disasters.

The Red Cross is also coordinating some relief for those impacted by the fire.

For more information visit redcross.org.au.

More Stories

bushfire givit stanthorpe stanthorpe fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police investigating alleged theft from hotel

    premium_icon Police investigating alleged theft from hotel

    Crime A number of personal items were allegedly stolen earlier this week.

    • 7th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

    premium_icon 'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

    News Water shortages could hamper rural fire brigades.

    Man's coward attack on men's shelter volunteer at church

    premium_icon Man's coward attack on men's shelter volunteer at church

    News He ran up behind the volunteer and swung his fist.

    Train maintenance business on track to open shop

    premium_icon Train maintenance business on track to open shop

    Business Lack of service is what inspired this business to open in Gladstone.