How Gladstone's producing hundreds of spelling bees

THE aim of the Gladstone Literacy Centre is to "do the very best we can” to help primary school students improve their reading, writing and comprehension with the support of about 30 dedicated local volunteers.

Founder Chris Tanner said the group recently returned to Gladstone South Primary School for its 36th intake of children from Years 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Volunteer Pat Boode working with Makenzie 8.Literacy centre at Gladstone South State School. Mike Richards GLA190818LITR

He said 24 children were split into two groups of 12 from Gladstone South Primary School, Gladstone West State School and Kin Kora and were taking part in the program with the volunteers who worked throughout the day, five days a week.

Amanda Perry.Literacy centre at Gladstone South State School. Mike Richards GLA190818LITR

Mr Tanner said when this group finish the course, the centre run by a teacher and teacher's aide will have supported 610 students to improve their literacy skills.

He said it was important to look to the future and ensure school-aged children were on track to be able to capably enter the workforce once leaving school.

Chris Tanner.Literacy centre at Gladstone South State School. Mike Richards GLA190818LITR

"Because we've got children in primary school with reading abilities two or more years below their chronological age, we've got to do the very best we can to make them employable,” he said.

"Today, if you can't read, life can be very difficult, more difficult than ever before.

Chris Tanner.Literacy centre at Gladstone South State School. Mike Richards GLA190818LITR

"We're concentrating on reading accuracy and comprehension and we're also teaching them how to write.”

Mr Tanner said the literacy skills of many children were two to three years below their chronological age.

Volunteer Sue Hebel working with Monique Neville 8.Literacy centre at Gladstone South State School. Mike Richards GLA190818LITR

"We aim for an improvement of 15 months and we generally succeed,” he said.

"We had one fellow improve his comprehension by six years.”

Volunteer Pat Boode working with Makenzie 8.Literacy centre at Gladstone South State School. Mike Richards GLA190818LITR

He said many of the volunteers had been with the group, which has been operating for 18 years, for more than 10 years, including one volunteer who has been helping for 15.