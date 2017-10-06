How Gladstone's growth saw it lose its railway hotel

PASSION FOR HISTORY: Scott Whitaker's grandfather was a locomotive fireman on a steam engine and sparked Scott's interest in railway history.

IT ONCE stood on the corner of Bramston St and Off Lane - a two-storey wood and iron building, Gladstone's Railway Hotel.

But, says Scott Whitaker, author of Railway Hotels of Australia, the hotel, built to capture the railway trade, would also be undone by the railway.

First licensed to a Mr J McCormack in January 1890, the hotel was literally one minute's walk to the railway station

"It was purchased in 1900 by a bloke called Swiss Davies... who speculated that the hotel would do well, but got caught out,” said Mr Whitaker, when the railway department extended the tracks beyond the single line.

"They built a triangle around his hotel: one leg to Rocky, one leg to Barney Point, and one leg to Bundaberg,” Mr Whitaker said.

"A man known as IS Crow subsequently bought the hotel, dismantled it and rebuilt it at Many Peaks where it stands today.”

Mr Whitaker is fascinated by the history of railway hotels.

"Hotels were often the only commercial buildings in small towns, a lot of church services were held there and council meetings,” he said.

"The publican had to accept the dead. Before refrigeration and morgues the only place to store a body was the hotel.

"Their obligation was to feed man and beast so they had to have stables to feed the horses.

"That meant the hotels were often quite large, big staff, grooms to look after the horses, a whole bunch of domestic staff.

"The actual booze part was a sideline albeit a lucrative one.”

Scott Whitaker will visit our region to talk about his book Railway Hotels of Australia, Volume Three, Queensland. You can catch him on October 24 at the Calliope Library at 10am and the Gladstone City Library at 6pm.