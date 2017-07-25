How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

ARE you a first home buyer or investor looking for a bargain in Gladstone?

With the market currently low, now is the perfect time to get out of the rental market and invest for the future.

This home at 5/35 Butler Street, New Auckland could be yours for $95,000.

The recently refurbished two-bedroom unit is fully furnished, and features a relatively new kitchen, air conditioning, built-in wardrobes and a carport.

RELATED: First home buyer hopes 'on the horizon'

Raine & Horne agent Michelle Rose said the property was ideal for those looking to buy their first home. "It's a good lead-in for someone wanting to get into the market and into home ownership as opposed to renting," she said.

Mrs Rose said similar units were being sold for a lower price, and that the property may sell for lower than the listed price.

"I'd like to get $95,000 because that's what the owner is looking for, but in this market with similar units being sold for under that, it's probably going to sell for less," she said.

"The fact that it is renovated makes it easier to sell. It doesn't necessarily mean that the property will get more, but it makes it easier because it's more aesthetically appealing."

On the other end of the scale, Villa Real Estate's listing at 6/569 Springs Road, Agnes Water is aiming for a final price tag in the mid-$2 million range.

Villa Real Estate director David A. Perez said the agency had been marketing heavily towards interstate buyers.

Here's some of Gladstone Region's 10 least expensive houses for sale:

1. $63,000 - 6/10 View Street West Gladstone Qld 4680

2. $67,000 - Lot 36 Stowe rd Calliope Caravan Park Calliope Qld 4680

3. $72,000 - 00 Stowe Rd Calliope Qld 4680

4. $110,000 - 23 Wadeleigh Street Bororen Qld 4678

5. $ 110,000 - 9 Welsh Street Calliope Qld 4680

6. $115,000 - 44 Golding Street Barney Point Qld 4680

7. $115,000 - 8 Margaret Street South Gladstone Qld 4680

8. $125,000 - 4 Gannet Street New Auckland Qld 4680

9. $130,000 - 1708 Raglan Station Rd Raglan Qld 4697

10. $135,000 - 10 Barry Street West Gladstone Qld 4680