How Gladstone tradies can score a job at the Adani project

How Gladstone workers can get a job with Adani
IF ADANI'S announcement today of 500 white collar jobs doesn't excite you, here's what you need to know if you want to get a blue collar job at the mine.
Although the exact number of workers needed for the coal mine is unclear, it is expected almost 4000 operational worker jobs will be required.
There will be electrical, metal, mechanical and building trades ripe for the picking, with plenty of other jobs in rigging and scaffolding, plant operations, truck drivers, railway workers, crane operators, labourers and trade assistants and even cleaning staff.
What you will need
Relevant trade qualifications
OHS construction induction card (white card)
Relevant drivers licence
Elevated work platform induction
Relevant tickets for forklifts, cranes and loaders
Dogging, rigging and scaffolding tickets
Mining induction course
Medical checks
Adani will release its plans for the next year today.