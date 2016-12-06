29°
How Gladstone tradies can score a job at the Adani project

Declan Cooley
| 6th Dec 2016 9:41 AM Updated: 9:44 AM

IF ADANI'S announcement today of 500 white collar jobs doesn't excite you, here's what you need to know if you want to get a blue collar job at the mine.

JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project. Photo Contributed
JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project. Photo Contributed Contributed

 

Although the exact number of workers needed for the coal mine is unclear, it is expected almost 4000 operational worker jobs will be required.

There will be electrical, metal, mechanical and building trades ripe for the picking, with plenty of other jobs in rigging and scaffolding, plant operations, truck drivers, railway workers, crane operators, labourers and trade assistants and even cleaning staff.

What you will need

Relevant trade qualifications

OHS construction induction card (white card)

Relevant drivers licence

Elevated work platform induction

Relevant tickets for forklifts, cranes and loaders

Dogging, rigging and scaffolding tickets

Mining induction course

Medical checks

Adani will release its plans for the next year today.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  adani adani carmichael mine project gladstone gladstone region

