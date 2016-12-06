How Gladstone tradies can score a job at the Adani project

How Gladstone workers can get a job with Adani

IF ADANI'S announcement today of 500 white collar jobs doesn't excite you, here's what you need to know if you want to get a blue collar job at the mine.

>>'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Adani search for CQ workers

>>Incorrect Adani job ad exposed, job seekers warned

JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project. Photo Contributed Contributed

Although the exact number of workers needed for the coal mine is unclear, it is expected almost 4000 operational worker jobs will be required.

There will be electrical, metal, mechanical and building trades ripe for the picking, with plenty of other jobs in rigging and scaffolding, plant operations, truck drivers, railway workers, crane operators, labourers and trade assistants and even cleaning staff.

What you will need

Relevant trade qualifications

OHS construction induction card (white card)

Relevant drivers licence

Elevated work platform induction

Relevant tickets for forklifts, cranes and loaders

Dogging, rigging and scaffolding tickets

Mining induction course

Medical checks

Adani will release its plans for the next year today.