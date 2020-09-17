How Gladstone shoppers can help children’s hospice

GLADSTONE and Tannum Sands shoppers can help support some of the 5,000 children with life-limiting conditions in Queensland starting this month.

As part of Coles’ fundraising appeal for Hummingbird House, customers can purchase specially designed $2 donation cards at Coles stores until October 13.

The $2 donation cards feature colourful artwork by children and families who have been guests of Hummingbird House.

Hummingbird House general manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne said Coles’ fundraising was critical to the expansion of current services at the hospice to support more families in need, especially in their own homes.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support from Coles and its customers as it allows us to expand the services we offer, and keep families connected to our support during this time of unprecedented isolation,” she said.

Hummingbird House, Abigail Graham. 7th September, 2020. Picture: Renae Droop/RDW Photography

Hummingbird House guests Abbey Graham, 15, and her mother Tennille Graham said the hospice was one of the only places they had been able to feel safe since COVID-19.

“Due to Abbey’s condition and her compromised immune system, Hummingbird House is the only place we’ve been able to go since the pandemic took off in March,” Ms Graham said.

“Hummingbird House is a place where we can feel safe as a family, where everyone makes sure our emotional needs are met as well ensuring Abbey receives the medical and therapeutic care she needs.”

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said the Hummingbird House appeal was one that continued to remain close to the hearts of team members and customers across the state.

“During these times, it has never been more crucial to show our support for the children at Hummingbird House and their families to show them that they aren’t alone,” he said

“I encourage Coles shoppers in Gladstone and across Queensland to get behind this important cause once more to build on the funds we’ve already raised for Hummingbird House over the last four years.”

All funds raised will go towards helping Hummingbird House continue to provide family support services, physical and creative therapies, and care at the end of life and after death for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.