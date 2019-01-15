How Gladstone school leavers are breaking barriers

A high number of students from disadvantaged backgrounds are attending university.

DATA released by the Department of Education has shown a large number of Gladstone high school leavers from disadvantaged backgrounds are going to university.

The Department splits socio-economic status into five brackets, with Quintile 1 being the most disadvantaged to Quintile 5 being the least.

56 school leavers from Quintile 2 and 52 from Quintile 3 decided to study a bachelor's degree, which is higher than the number of students from Quintiles 4 and 5.

Eleven students from Quintile 1 elected to go to university.

CQUniversity pro-vice-chancellor Peter Helibuth said data at the university showed a similar trend.

"We are proud to have a significant percentage of 'first-in-family' students, who are the first in their family to attend a university,” Mr Helibuth said.

"Additionally, government policy over the past 10 years has actively encouraged and supported university participation.”

Part-time work is the second most popular choice for students from Quintiles 2-5, and the most popular choice for Quintile 1 with 24 students.

Across the state, there has been a similar trend with 6353 students from Quintiles 1-3 deciding to attend university.

In comparison, 4577 students from the same quintiles decided to go in to part-time work.

The third most popular choice amongst students across all socio-economic brackets is apprenticeships and traineeships.

81 students from Quintiles 2-4 elected to enter the field after high school.

Vocational education is the least popular choice for Gladstone high school leavers, with only 41 students from Quintiles 1-3 deciding to complete a certificate.

For a full list of statistics from all socio-economic backgrounds in the Gladstone region, visit The Observer's website.