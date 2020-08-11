How Gladstone pensioners can get a $500 rates subsidy

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett addressed media after handing down the 2020/21 budget and operational plan.

ANYONE who is a ratepayer to Gladstone Regional Council and is eligible for the pension can apply for a $500 discount on their 2020-21 council rates.

GRC offers a $300 subsidy through its Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme and the Queensland Government provides a $200 discount for eligible pensioners.

To be eligible you must hold either a Queensland Pensioner Concession Card, or a Department of Veterans Affairs Gold Card, and be the owner of a property who is liable for council rates and charges on the property.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said council’s Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme and the Queensland Government’s Pension Rebate would greatly assist pensioners.

“Council recognises the unique needs of pensioners and encourages them to continue to be independent and live in their own home,” Cr Burnett said.

“We are committed to ensuring our pensioners are looked after, especially during these extraordinary and challenging times as a result of the COVID-19 health emergency.

“Council’s recent budget outlined our commitment to freeze all council rates and charges for the 2020/21 financial year.

“This means that eligible pensioners will not pay more in general rates or service charges for their home than they did last year.”

To apply for Gladstone Regional Council’s Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme, or to update details if you are already eligible, please visit council’s website or call 4970 0700.