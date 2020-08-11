Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett addressed media after handing down the 2020/21 budget and operational plan.
Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett addressed media after handing down the 2020/21 budget and operational plan.
News

How Gladstone pensioners can get a $500 rates subsidy

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANYONE who is a ratepayer to Gladstone Regional Council and is eligible for the pension can apply for a $500 discount on their 2020-21 council rates.

GRC offers a $300 subsidy through its Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme and the Queensland Government provides a $200 discount for eligible pensioners.

To be eligible you must hold either a Queensland Pensioner Concession Card, or a Department of Veterans Affairs Gold Card, and be the owner of a property who is liable for council rates and charges on the property.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said council’s Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme and the Queensland Government’s Pension Rebate would greatly assist pensioners.

“Council recognises the unique needs of pensioners and encourages them to continue to be independent and live in their own home,” Cr Burnett said.

“We are committed to ensuring our pensioners are looked after, especially during these extraordinary and challenging times as a result of the COVID-19 health emergency.

“Council’s recent budget outlined our commitment to freeze all council rates and charges for the 2020/21 financial year.

“This means that eligible pensioners will not pay more in general rates or service charges for their home than they did last year.”

To apply for Gladstone Regional Council’s Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme, or to update details if you are already eligible, please visit council’s website or call 4970 0700.

gladstone pensioners rates subsidy
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOK INSIDE: Luxury Agnes home takes out prestigious award

        Premium Content LOOK INSIDE: Luxury Agnes home takes out prestigious award

        Property Take a look inside the Agnes Water home located in the prestigious Sunrise 1770 Estate recently recognised at Master Builders awards.

        Cake maker humbled by win after 40 years honing skill

        Premium Content Cake maker humbled by win after 40 years honing skill

        News A decorated cake maker said what started as a hobby has turned into a side hustle...

        ‘Life changing’: Truck driver suffers burns to 70% of body

        Premium Content ‘Life changing’: Truck driver suffers burns to 70% of body

        News The three truck crash occurred on The Bruce Highway about 37km south of Miriam...

        Queensland doctor leading fight against prostate cancer

        Premium Content Queensland doctor leading fight against prostate cancer

        Health Dr Elliot Smith said recent regional and remote statistics on prostate cancer were...