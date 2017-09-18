How Gladstone folk can get on national TV tomorrow

The Sunrise weather team, including host Sam mac, is broadcasting live from Toowoomba next week.

The Sunrise weather team, including host Sam mac, is broadcasting live from Toowoomba next week.

SUNRISE viewers will get a glimpse of Gladstone's marina and residents tomorrow morning during the morning show's live weather reports.

Channel 7's roving weather reporter and TV and radio personality Sam Mac will be stationed at East Shores for live crosses from 5.30-8.30am.

The visit is ahead of next Tuesday's live broadcast of the Channel Nine's Today Show from the Seventeen Seventy foreshore.

Sam Mac's weather reporting duties have seen him bungee jump, sing a rap cover of Nikki Webster's Strawberry Kisses and perform aerial acrobatics live on show.

The weather reporter, also the narrator of Channel 7's First Dates, will also feature some of the Gladstone region's locals during the hourly segments.