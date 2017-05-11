How Gladstone fared in the 2017 Federal Budget

THE 2017 Federal Budget is being touted as a big-spending affair - but it's a mixed bag for Gladstone.

Our region barely rates a mention in the mammoth document, yet the town is set to benefit from a number of nation-wide initiatives.

The chief item on Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd's wish list, upgrades to the Bruce Hwy in his electorate, was not included in the budget.

The government will spend $844 million upgrading the highway, but not in Flynn.

The Mobile Black Spot program will continue to be funded at its current level, disappointing the Queensland Farmers Federation which was pushing for a boost to the program to end the "data drought".

"We'll go on and (fix) the (black spots) that were already promised and then we'll wait for Round 4 (funding)," Mr O'Dowd said.

Upgrades to the roadway at the proposed Philip St Communities Precinct in Gladstone have been funded.

The announcement of $8.4 billion to fund inland rail from Melbourne to Brisbane could also have huge local implications, with a $250,000 feasibility study currently being undertaken to examine the business case for extending the line here.

"The inland rail (proposal) has been around for a long time but I've been pushing for it to continue through to Gladstone," Mr O'Dowd said.

"That feasibility study is well under way, and that should be out pretty soon."

Gladstone will also benefit from the government's unfreezing of Financial Assistance Grants to local councils across the country.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the decision was "huge" news for the council.

"Every year when we're doing our budget, we don't know what numbers to put in there," he said.

"Now we know it's going to be indexed, so... for the next four years at least we know it's going to increase by $836 million.

"Now fair enough, that's across all councils in Australia. But that's better than taking $836 million off."

"We've also had a slight increase in our Roads to Recovery funding - just over $2.2 million."

Cr Burnett said the possibility of inland rail coming to Gladstone was "very exciting".

"I couldn't sleep," he said.

"By the time they get contractors on the ground and start building the bit from Melbourne to Brisbane, we'll have a feasibility study that says 'Don't stop now, keep going!'"