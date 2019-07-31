How Gladstone compares to the state-wide rental market

RENTAL MARKET: Gladstone rental market has been declared "healthy” by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland

GLADSTONE's rental market has been declared "healthy”, according to a new report by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

Vacancies have remained steady last quarter at 3.1 per cent.

However, the REIQ noted property managers have been reporting supply is diminishing due to low employment.

As a result, property owners have been selling up due to untenanted properties.

REIQ Gladstone chairwoman Alicia Williams said the news overall was positive for Gladstone.

"It shows that we have turned a corner and are experiencing sustainability in our property market,” Ms Williams said.

"Having tight vacancy rates is always good news for the property sector and local economy.”

Ms Williams also said the demand is driven by more people relocating to Gladstone for "employment and lifestyle opportunities”.

"Projects such as the hydrogen plant are another string to Gladstone's bow and assist with providing a solid foundation for long-term, sustainable growth,” she said.

Across the state, regional rental markets are experiencing a dramatic tightening.

Maryborough has become Queensland's tightest rental market, with vacancy rates plummeting to 0.3 per cent during the March quarter - down from 1.6 per cent in September 2018.

The REIQ reported the overall rental market has strengthened during the quarter.

Median rents for three-bedroom houses, two-bedroom units and three-bedroom townhouses in Gladstone have also increased by 11.53 per cent between March 2018 to 2019.

"As we see a shortened supply of stock available for lease, the lower end of the market will move quite quickly,” Ms Williams said.

"This in turn pushes prices up in the higher tiers as properties are leased.”

She is happy to see more good news regarding Gladstone's property market.

"We are not expecting any spikes in the current trend and are looking forward to seeing steady capital growth as well as continued improvements in rental yield,” Ms Williams said.