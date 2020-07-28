How Gladstone business has transformed its image

A COMMUNITY services organisation’s name change has proven popular with it’s Gladstone team, as ComLink reveals a fresh new brand.

They will now be known as Be as it expands its services while staying true to core values and principles.

Gladstone care coordinator Natalie Schiffke said the new name had been popular.

“We love the new name and all it represents and its potential to help us help local people,” Ms Schiffke said

“For our team, we are focused on helping older people to be well, be connected and be cared for.”

CEO Feda Adra said what began as a community transport business 30 years ago was now a vibrant community organisation focused on leading the way in health and wellbeing.

“We are moving into a new and exciting phase of our journey which includes new areas of research and education and exploring groundbreaking technologies so we wanted a brand that would reflect this transformation,” Ms Adra said.

“The name Be is fun and a little quirky but it is also about having an intent, action or result associated from everything we do.

“We want our clients to be connected, be happy, be informed and be together. For our clients we want Be to mean the difference between clients just living a life and truly being alive through social interaction, independence and embracing innovation.”

Ms Adra said the Be brand would be rolled out at all sites across Queensland including the Sunshine Coast, North Brisbane, Ipswich, Mackay, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Townsville, Cairns and Logan.

“Each day around 500 staff and ComLink volunteers provide aged care and transport solutions to more than 30-thousand clients and we are committed to continue this important work under the Be brand,” she said.

To coincide with the launch of the Be brand, independent research conducted by ROOY has measured the impact of Be services.

The Be Impact Report underlines the positive social impact the organisation’s range of community, health and wellbeing services are having across Queensland.

The Be Impact Report highlighted:

Almost $17 Million in health care costs saved;

126,000 care services provided;

More than $1200 saved per client through the provision of our Be services;

76 per cent of clients reported improved wellbeing through accessing Be services.

More information on the Be Report and new Be branding is available at www.wearebe.org.au