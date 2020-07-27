Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDING BOOST: Biggenden Men's Shed president Neil Holmes will be the recipient of a $1700.00 grant from the Federal Government for test and tag training.
FUNDING BOOST: Biggenden Men's Shed president Neil Holmes will be the recipient of a $1700.00 grant from the Federal Government for test and tag training.
News

How four Men’s Sheds will splash their grant cash

Jacobbe McBride
27th Jul 2020 6:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Government is continuing to support the health and wellbeing of men in Flynn through a grant under the 20th funding round of the National Shed Development Program.

Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd welcomed the decision by the Australian Government to award four Men’s Shed with funding of $20,107.89.

“I’m pleased that a number of Men’s Shed in Flynn will now be able to buy new equipment such as an 8x5 tandem trailer, improve the safety within the sheds by installing fire extinguishers and blankets, purchasing new personal protective equipment and first aid kits with this funding,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Now more than ever, sheds offer men a critical avenue for social support and engagement.

“To stay healthy, we need to do regular activities with the people around us, and our local men’s shed has become a focal point for the Flynn community.”

Breakdown of Flynn’s Men’s Shed funding:

Baffle Creek Men’s Shed – $7019.00 (Emergency eyewash and shower combination station, chemical storage cabinet, safety signage, four fire extinguishers, blankets; shed improvements: storage units, shelving units)

Biggenden Men’s Shed – $1700.00 (Test and tag training x 2, Test and tag equipment)

Monto and District Men’s Shed – $8589.89 (PPE, First Aid Kit, fire extinguisher, signage; Shed improvements: Install three phase sub main, upgrade sub board, lighting, trench work to old freight shed)

Moura Men’s Shed – $2799.00 (8x5 Tandem trailer)

A Men’s Shed can range from purpose built facilities, multipurpose buildings, or shared spaces.

Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said belonging to a social group was vitally important for emotional and mental health.

“Men’s Sheds are a fantastic way for men to stay connected with their communities,” Minister Hunt said.

“The Government remains committed to supporting men’s sheds and encouraging men to meet up and get involved with meaningful community projects.”

Regional Health Minister, Mark Coulton, said Men’s Sheds were particularly important for regional, rural, and remote communities across the country.

“In many parts of the bush, local Men’s Sheds are fast becoming one of the most important organisations, one where members make connections and serve their community,” he said.

australian government funding australian men's shed association federal government federal member for flynn ken o'dowd national shed development programme
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Falcon totalled, wrapped around a pole in crash

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Falcon totalled, wrapped around a pole in crash

        News Police are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle accident on the weekend which occurred at an industrial thoroughfare.

        CQ teen caught high-range drink-driving on suburban street

        premium_icon CQ teen caught high-range drink-driving on suburban street

        News The woman was allegedly driving while more than four times the legal limit.

        Gladstone’s most stylish baby has own signature look

        premium_icon Gladstone’s most stylish baby has own signature look

        Fashion & Beauty Miracle bub crowned most stylish in Gladstone poll.

        Drug user wants to ‘reteach’ her mind to stop using

        premium_icon Drug user wants to ‘reteach’ her mind to stop using

        Crime The woman was found in possession of drugs, utensils and a Reject Shop basket.