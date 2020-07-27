How four Men’s Sheds will splash their grant cash

FUNDING BOOST: Biggenden Men's Shed president Neil Holmes will be the recipient of a $1700.00 grant from the Federal Government for test and tag training.

THE Australian Government is continuing to support the health and wellbeing of men in Flynn through a grant under the 20th funding round of the National Shed Development Program.

Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd welcomed the decision by the Australian Government to award four Men’s Shed with funding of $20,107.89.

“I’m pleased that a number of Men’s Shed in Flynn will now be able to buy new equipment such as an 8x5 tandem trailer, improve the safety within the sheds by installing fire extinguishers and blankets, purchasing new personal protective equipment and first aid kits with this funding,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Now more than ever, sheds offer men a critical avenue for social support and engagement.

“To stay healthy, we need to do regular activities with the people around us, and our local men’s shed has become a focal point for the Flynn community.”

Breakdown of Flynn’s Men’s Shed funding:

Baffle Creek Men’s Shed – $7019.00 (Emergency eyewash and shower combination station, chemical storage cabinet, safety signage, four fire extinguishers, blankets; shed improvements: storage units, shelving units)

Biggenden Men’s Shed – $1700.00 (Test and tag training x 2, Test and tag equipment)

Monto and District Men’s Shed – $8589.89 (PPE, First Aid Kit, fire extinguisher, signage; Shed improvements: Install three phase sub main, upgrade sub board, lighting, trench work to old freight shed)

Moura Men’s Shed – $2799.00 (8x5 Tandem trailer)

A Men’s Shed can range from purpose built facilities, multipurpose buildings, or shared spaces.

Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said belonging to a social group was vitally important for emotional and mental health.

“Men’s Sheds are a fantastic way for men to stay connected with their communities,” Minister Hunt said.

“The Government remains committed to supporting men’s sheds and encouraging men to meet up and get involved with meaningful community projects.”

Regional Health Minister, Mark Coulton, said Men’s Sheds were particularly important for regional, rural, and remote communities across the country.

“In many parts of the bush, local Men’s Sheds are fast becoming one of the most important organisations, one where members make connections and serve their community,” he said.