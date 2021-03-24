National Australia Bank has announced a multi-million-dollar relief package to flood-ravaged parts of NSW.

The big four bank has set aside a $3m disaster relief fund that will provide $2000 grants to NAB customers and workers.

It has also donated $100,000 respectively to the NSW State Emergency Service and the GIVIT's Severe Storms and Flooding relief package.

NAB's $2000 grants are available immediately and are designed to assist customers who have suffered property and business damages because of the floods.

NAB’s $2000 grants are available immediately. Picture: Lukas Coch/ AAP

NAB personal banking Rachel Slade said the natural disaster event had left many Australians with an uncertain future.

"To all the families, communities and businesses who have suffered damage to their homes and tragically lost pets, livestock and livelihoods, we are here to help you through this," Ms Slade said.

"We know that being there for our impacted customers and colleagues right now is important, but we also know we have a role to play in the long-term recovery."

NAB personal banking executive Rachel Slade said the bank had a role to play in the long-term recovery from the floods. Picture: Supplied.

Personal grants are able to be accessed to cover costs such as temporary accommodation, food and clothing.

Business grants will also be available for NAB customers who sustained property, equipment and fencing damage.

The funds will also be available to farmers who have lost livestock.

The bank is also allowing victims to restructure existing bank loans and wavering terminal fees for up to three months.

NAB customers who have suffered damage to their home can call 1300 308 132.

Business bank customers can gain support on 1300 769 650.

Originally published as How flood victims can access $2000 grant