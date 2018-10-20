Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPARKS FLY: Sarah Lara and Peter Jackson were married at their home on September 29.
SPARKS FLY: Sarah Lara and Peter Jackson were married at their home on September 29. Contributed/Strong Images
News

How fire sparked a love match

Matt Taylor
by
20th Oct 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RELATIONSHIP sparked by a Calliope park burn has ended with a young firefighting couple tying the knot.

First Officer at Mount Maurice Fire Brigade, Peter Jackson married Sarah Lara, a volunteer firefighter with Calliope Rural Fire Brigade at their home on Saturday, September 29.

It was a fitting tribute to their relationship which started two years ago to the day they married, when they met doing what they love most.

The wedding's biggest highlight for the newlyweds was having their photos taken alongside a fire truck.

"We just wanted to take pictures with it because it meant a lot to us. It's what bought us together," Sarah said.

"It's something we've done together since we've been together and that keeps us close.

"You have to have that something in common, and this is just a massive thing that we have."

While firefighting is a passion for both Sarah and Peter, Sarah also works as a wildlife carer, and Peter a rugby league referee.

 

The wedding of Sarah Lara and Peter Jackson.
The wedding of Sarah Lara and Peter Jackson. Contributed/Strong Images

About 90 of their closest friends and family attended the ceremony, with some travelling from as far as Sydney and Mackay.

It was an emotional event, with Sarah admitting she was pleased to see her new husband shed a few tears.

"He enjoyed it and I think he was a lot less stressed than I was," she said.

"He cried though which was awesome when I walked down the aisle.

"We did our own vows because we've been through a lot, when we first got together Peter was involved in an incident and was hurt pretty badly.

"We'd only been together about six weeks and I helped him out, so we've been through a bit of stuff together."

The pair enjoyed a local honeymoon, heading off to Great Keppel Island to unwind.

They continue to work together on some firefighting jobs.

Related Items

events firefighters milestones weddings
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Dad accused of transporting 70 grams of pure meth

    premium_icon Dad accused of transporting 70 grams of pure meth

    News HE WAS one of three men police allege was travelling in a car transporting 70 grams of pure ice to be distributed amongst the Gladstone region.

    GALLERY: Painting the town pink with pride

    GALLERY: Painting the town pink with pride

    News Check out who was pretty in pink on Friday morning.

    Gladstone landmark celebrates important milestone

    premium_icon Gladstone landmark celebrates important milestone

    News Decades of love and passion is still growing.

    WHAT'S ON: Tondoon Botanic Gardens' 30th birthday events

    WHAT'S ON: Tondoon Botanic Gardens' 30th birthday events

    News Looking for a way to celebrate Tondoon's 30th birthday?

    Local Partners