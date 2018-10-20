How fire sparked a love match

SPARKS FLY: Sarah Lara and Peter Jackson were married at their home on September 29.

A RELATIONSHIP sparked by a Calliope park burn has ended with a young firefighting couple tying the knot.

First Officer at Mount Maurice Fire Brigade, Peter Jackson married Sarah Lara, a volunteer firefighter with Calliope Rural Fire Brigade at their home on Saturday, September 29.

It was a fitting tribute to their relationship which started two years ago to the day they married, when they met doing what they love most.

The wedding's biggest highlight for the newlyweds was having their photos taken alongside a fire truck.

"We just wanted to take pictures with it because it meant a lot to us. It's what bought us together," Sarah said.

"It's something we've done together since we've been together and that keeps us close.

"You have to have that something in common, and this is just a massive thing that we have."

While firefighting is a passion for both Sarah and Peter, Sarah also works as a wildlife carer, and Peter a rugby league referee.

About 90 of their closest friends and family attended the ceremony, with some travelling from as far as Sydney and Mackay.

It was an emotional event, with Sarah admitting she was pleased to see her new husband shed a few tears.

"He enjoyed it and I think he was a lot less stressed than I was," she said.

"He cried though which was awesome when I walked down the aisle.

"We did our own vows because we've been through a lot, when we first got together Peter was involved in an incident and was hurt pretty badly.

"We'd only been together about six weeks and I helped him out, so we've been through a bit of stuff together."

The pair enjoyed a local honeymoon, heading off to Great Keppel Island to unwind.

They continue to work together on some firefighting jobs.