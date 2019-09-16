Menu
Education

How every QLD school rates for teacher student ratios

Geoff Egan
by and Stephanie Bennett
16th Sep 2019 4:50 AM

 

REGIONAL Queensland primary schools are more likely to have extra students per teacher than their city counterparts, with experts saying lower ratios would decrease teacher burnout and help stem the numbers exiting the profession.

An analysis by The Courier-Mail using enrolment and teacher data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the number of students per full-time-equivalent teacher at every Queensland school for 2018.

Feluga State School located in the Tully Valley had 1.4 full-time equivalent teachers employed in 2018, with 43 students recorded as enrolled. It equated to a ratio of more than 30 kids per teacher, among the highest rate in the country.

Charlotte Mason College at Kallangur had the second highest ratio with 29.72 students per teacher while Toogoolawa at Ormeau had 24 students per teacher.

