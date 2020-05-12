‘How does this work?’: club member has concerns

BITS Saints' Jacob Mills takes a screamer during his side's top-of-the-table clash against Yeppoon Swans. The Saints may still meet Yeppoon in round one, maybe on the second weekend of July? Picture: Matt Taylor

BITS Saints' Jacob Mills takes a screamer during his side's top-of-the-table clash against Yeppoon Swans. The Saints may still meet Yeppoon in round one, maybe on the second weekend of July? Picture: Matt Taylor

AUSSIE RULES: Former BITS Saints president and current club committee member Andrew McMahon has expressed his concerns on the 100-people maximum rule once the AFL Capricornia season starts.

HUGE ACCOLADE: AFL Capricornia competition and club development manager Brad Matheson presents Andrew McMahon with an award in 2018.

All six clubs in the competition have teams which play on Saturdays and the day starts with under-13s, then under-15s, under-17s, reserves, A-grade and women.

“Let’s use the under-13 game for an example,” McMahon said.

“There’s two teams which equal 50 players, plus parents, plus volunteers, example umpires, timekeepers, scoreboard attendants and first aid.

“It’s very close if not over 100 people?”

McMahon also questioned that most juniors have one or two parents and if they have both, then one may have to stay home under the restrictions.

He asked if the under-13 players and their parents have to leave the facility before the next influx of players, coaches and volunteers for the under-15 match and so on.

“This means there could be a gap of half an hour between games,” McMahon said.

“We run a tight schedule now, so how does this work?”

McMahon said the limitations would put financial stress on clubs, and all rely on food and bar sales on game days.

“I want footy back and going just as much as the next person, but there needs to be a commonsense approach per region perhaps rather than a state-based model,” he said.

“We are seeing that now with outback pubs.”

AFL Queensland is currently working with the AFL to review the AIS framework and has been preparing a comprehensive return-to-play road map.

“We are still working towards releasing a more detailed announcement about community footy’s return to play and post the announcement for the elite game within the next week,” an AFLQ spokesperson said.

