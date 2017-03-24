How do you name a cyclone?

YOU can do a lot of things in 50 years but waiting in line probably isn't one of them.

That's how long you have to wait if you want the chance to name a cyclone.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there are 104 names on the waiting list for future cyclones.

And with the potential of tropical cyclone Debbie forming off the north Queensland coast, we found out how cyclones are named and how you name one of these serious events.

Cyclone names alternate between male and female, but if a name is controversial in the media they skip over it, so don't expect a Cyclone Donald any time soon.

According to BOM, people send in cyclone name suggestions, which then go on a waiting list to be approved which can take anywhere between 10 and 20 years.

"It can take many decades for a suitable slot to become available, then a further 10-20years for the names to cycle through, so it is likely to be well over 50 years before your requested name is allocated to a cyclone," the bureau's website said.

Names currently on the waiting list include Errol, Iggy, Vince and Wallace.

