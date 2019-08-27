Menu
SAFE DRIVE: Braking the Cycle participants Alexander Galbraith and Haley Smith with organisers Lauren Coles and Senior Constable Wendy Brooks.
Community

How disadvantaged youth are learning how to drive

liana walker
by
27th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
EARLY in the morning Alex Galbraith cycles about 7km home after an overnight shift at his McDonalds' job.

He said he didn't mind cycling but if the 21-year-old had a licence he would be able to take on more shifts at work.

Haley Smith, 18, lives with her single mum who can't drive due to medical reasons. Since April she's had her red Ps which has opened new work opportunities.

Both youths used Braking the Cycle - a community program that partners mentors with learner drivers to help them complete their 100 logbook hours to get a licence.

"It's really important for looking for work, getting to appointments and just being independent,” Ms Smith said.

"I've actually had my L plates for two years but my mum lives in Perth and my dad is only home on the weekends,” Mr Galbraith said.

"I've gone from 12 hours to 64 hours since (joining the program in) November.”

The Gladstone program is co-ordinated by Lauren Coles who alongside Gladstone police Senior Constable Wendy Brooks ran a Road Safety Week event yesterday.

"It stops people driving illegally and it gives these young people something to aim for,” Ms Coles said.

"Some of these young people would never get their licences without what we do.”

Sen Const Brooks said the program was life-changing to young people and helped with crime prevention.

"It contributes to safer drivers on the road,” Sen Const Brooks said.

"Some of these people if they didn't have a driver's licence it puts them on the back foot and they could end up committing crime and not having the opportunities they would with a driver's licence.”

The program is funded by the the Motor Accident Insurance Commission and is run by volunteers. For more information about Braking the Cycle contact gladstone@pcyc.org.au or 4972 3122.

braking the cycle driving learner driver road safety week
Gladstone Observer

