How did the council's budget compare to our neighbours?

GLADSTONE Regional Council general manager for finance, governance and risk Mark Holmes said the council's budget stacked up well against other category four and five councils.

The council adopted its 2019/20 Budget and Operational Plan during its meeting yesterday.

"Our overall rate increase is in line with our neighbours,” Mr Holmes.

"Also across comparing with our regional partners all up and down the eastern seaboard.”

However across the nine category four and five Queensland local governments, Gladstone ranks seventh.

All comparable councils, but Fraser Coast, had increases to average general rates in their 2019-20 budgets.

Toowoomba council increased by 3 per cent, Rockhampton by 2.8 per cent, Redland Council by 2.66 per cent, Townsville by 2 per cent, Mackay by 1.9 percent, Bundaberg by 1.8 per cent, Cairns by 1.5 per cent.

Gladstone Regional Council announced a 2.39 per cent rate increase during the next financial year, with a capital expenditure of $74.89 million and an operating surplus of $1.8 million.

In comparison, Rockhampton Regional Council's budget had a record spending on capital works with a total expenditure of $149.3 million and an operating surplus of $33,000.

Meanwhile Bundaberg Regional Council handed down the smallest rate increase in the council's 11-year history. Their total operational expenditure in 2019-20 is $195 million.

Fraser Coast Regional council has frozen rates for 2019-20 with a record spend of $119 million on capital works and a forecast surplus of $902,000.

Mr Holmes said the rate increase was consistent with the needs of the Gladstone region.

"We need to keep pace with the cost of service provision and make sure we're maintaining our assets going forward,” he said.

"That's why we have the slight increase in rates to make sure we are funding those appropriately.”