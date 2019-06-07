Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How did four people walk away from this?

by Grace Mason
7th Jun 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR men have miraculously survived a terrifying rollover virtually unscathed which left their vehicle upside down and crushed beside a Far North highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Kennedy Highway at Speewah just after 10am this morning following reports of the single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the four male occupants, all adults, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Three have been taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition, while the fourth did not need to be hospitalised.

The highway is currently shut while the crashed vehicle is removed from the scene.

Delays are expected in the area.

More Stories

cairns crash editors picks

Top Stories

    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Here's six things to do to keep the whole family occupied this weekend

    Prehistoric invasion at the Gladstone Show

    premium_icon Prehistoric invasion at the Gladstone Show

    News Dinosaur entertainment makes it's Queensland Debut

    Biggest Morning Tea a Triumph

    premium_icon Biggest Morning Tea a Triumph

    News Triumph Financial Planning held a seminar as well.

    Meet the Gladstone Author set for international fame

    premium_icon Meet the Gladstone Author set for international fame

    News How you'll be able to meet her at this weekend's book launch.