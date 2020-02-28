How dad sparked a three-hour police search

A DAD attacked man on a Gold Coast street and then stole his car before leading police on a three-hour search, which included the use of a helicopter.

A court was told yesterday that two months before that incident, Jacob Ra Nui Brown had also threatened police with a knife after trying to break into two houses before causing a head-on collision.

Brown pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to 22 charges including unlawful entry of a motor vehicle by threatening violence, trespass and public nuisance.

Judge David Kent sentenced Brown to two and a half years jail, with parole release set for July 25 this year.

The court was told that on August 20 last year a man on a Varsity Lakes footpath used his key remote to unlock his car.

That was when Brown attacked him, grabbing the keys and locking himself inside.

"The complainant suffered bruising and pain to his left cheek and damage to his eye," Judge Kent said.

Police found Brown in the car about three hours later with the help of the police helicopter.

Tyre deflation spikes were needed to stop the car, the court was told.

Earlier on May 8, Brown had been spotted trying to break into two different homes before jumping in a car.

"He had a head-on collision about five minutes later and threatened a bystander with a knife," Judge Kent said.

When police arrived Brown turned and reached as if to grab the knife.

Police tasered him when he failed to respond to a direction to get on the ground.

"Police showed great restraint to immobilise you," Judge Kent said.

"Presenting a knife at police is a way to get shot dead … that's what happens."

Judge Kent said the victim impact statement provided to the court showed the man whose car was stolen showed "no ill will" towards Brown.

"He shows you a lot more consideration than you show most people," he said.

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Bamberry Lawyers, said Brown was a New Zealand citizen who suffered from depression.

"He is accepting of the fact he will be returned to New Zealand," she said.

"He wants to return to employment and he wants to be in a position to offer child support to his daughter."