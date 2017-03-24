How Cyclone Debbie could affect Gladstone region

SIDE EFFECTS: Cyclone Debbie could bring wind and showers back to the Gladstone region.

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued its first official warning for a tropical cyclone threatening to form off the north Queensland coast.

A tropical low was located 610km east of Cairns and 600km northeast of Townsville earlier today and is expected to hit the coast between the two cities.

The next advice from the Bureau is expected to be issued at 5pm.

1PM: A POTENTIAL cyclone developing in the Coral Sea could bring wind and showers back to the Gladstone region.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a tropical low off the north Queensland coast will form into Cyclone Debbie on Monday, or possibly Sunday evening.

All the bureau's models show the weather system tracking towards the mainland, likely hitting the coast somewhere between Cairns and Townsville.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore told the Observer while Gladstone would be out of the way of the cyclone itself, the tropical low was causing a ridge to come up the coast, which would lead to an onshore flow and the possibility of more windy and wet weather.

"The Capricornia coast is a fair way out of it but there is a ridge coming up the coast, and that will introduce that onshore moist east to south-easterly flow," he said.

"That means wind will be coming in from the ocean. We're not expecting that kind of wet weather (from last week) to return, (but) showery weather could return on the weekend and early next week.

"It's all dependent on the low. If that moves further south you'll get more rain and wind, if it moves north you'll get less."

The State Government is urging communities in north Queensland to start preparing ahead of the possible cyclone.

"With the possibility of a cyclone bringing damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, the Palaszczuk Government is reminding residents in northern parts of the state to take the time to ensure they are prepared," Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said.