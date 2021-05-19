How Curtis Island residents can score free pizza

Residents on Curtis Island can receive free pizza for an entire weekend.

Residents living on Turtle Street, Curtis Island can receive free pizza for an entire weekend thanks to an exclusive deal.

Pizza Hut Australia and Viacom CBS Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has joined together to celebrate National Pizza Day on May 21.

Anyone that resides on Turtle Street, or any address with Turtle in it, can tuck into free pizza for an entire weekend.

To claim your prize, simply head to Pizza Hut’s socials (@pizzahutau), send a message naming all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and provide proof of your address before claiming an exclusive voucher code for your free pizza.

Entries close on Friday, May 21 at midday.

Residents who don’t live on Turtle Street can still win prizes, with four special prize packs up for grabs and a major prize worth more than $1000.

To be in the running, head to Pizza Hut’s website and purchase the 3+3 deal between Friday 21 and Sunday 23 and name the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.