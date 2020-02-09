How CrossFit has helped a Gladstone batsman

Heymer down on one knee and through the covers the ball goes. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

Heymer down on one knee and through the covers the ball goes. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

CRICKET: Chasing a tricky total of 154 set by CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers, second-placed The Glen were immediately under the pump in round 16 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.

UNDER PRESSURE

The hosts were 2-0 with captain Sam Lowry and fellow opener Dan Haidles in the shed.

In came in the form of The Glen former skipper David Heymer.

RELATED STORY: The Glen score 220-run victory against Brothers

RELATED STORY: The three H's - Heymer, Harry and Hayden prove match-winners

He set the tone with a brilliant unbeaten 102 not out off just 91 balls to guide his team home by six wickets.

Heymer put the cream on the cake by bringing up his century and the winning runs with a boundary.

THERE IT IS: The Glen’s centurion David Heymer and Zane Robertson go for final runs against Rockhampton Brothers at Sun Valley Oval. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

“I knew there was a little bit of pressure on me to get runs,” Heymer said.

“The pitch was a little slow ... so I just had to get in and wait for the bad balls.

“It got easier as the game went on and field started to spread.”

It was his first 100 this season and fifth at A-grade level.

ANOTHER SPORT HELPS

Heymer said his CrossFit sessions has helped his cricket.

“It has helped with the batting and running in between wickets and also to be able to bat for long periods of time and not get too tired,” he said.

Lowry said it was great to have other batsmen finding form.

“It was great to see the middle order standing up,” he said.

OTHERS STEP UP

Those were Jason Seng who teamed with Heymer to score a 36 from 27 balls while Zane Robertson also made an important contribution with an undefeated 12 runs.

Zane Robertson on his way to 12no. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

The Brothers side were two men short and their players put up a brave fight.

Tim Reid produced a classy all-round game.

He scored 61 (54 balls) and then took 2-43 off eight overs.

His team-mate Mark Hamilton chipped in with 42 off 66 deliveries.

While he made no runs, Lowry stood up with the ball with 2-9 from five overs and Seng (2-28) and Robertson, with 2-36, were terrific with the ball.

Lowry said the pitch was slow but it played well given the past few days of rain.

The Glen will be without the services of quick Damo Levett who sustained a leg injury.

“We will probably rest him for three weeks and to get him right for finals,” Lowry said.

The win pretty much consolidates The Glen in second spot in a format that will likley see Frenchville qualify for the grand final on March 15.

BIG MONTH COMING UP

The game between Gracemere Bulls and Capricorn Coast Parkana was washed out in Rockhampton which means The Glen has extended its lead over the Bulls

Frenchville Falcons sit nine-points clear on top of the ladder and Lowry said a lot has to go right for The Glen to clinch top spot.

“We need results to go our way and we need to win double bonus points,” he said.

THE RUN HOME

Feb 15: The Glen v Gracemere @ Sun Valley

Feb 22: Cap Coast v The Glen @ Yeppoon

Feb 29: Bye

March 7: The Glen v Frenchville @ Sun Valley

March 14 - Preliminary Final: likely scenario - The Glen v Gracemere @ TBD

March 15 - Grand Final: Frenchville v winner out of The Glen and Gracemere

Content also contributed by Anthony Miedecke