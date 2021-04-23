How CQ shoppers can show their support this Anzac Day

Central Queenslanders can support local service men and women by purchasing select items from Coles this week.

The Australian supermarket announced on Wednesday it had launched a fundraising campaign to support veterans’ support agency Bravery Trust.

Until Anzac Day, 50 cents from each pack of Coles Brand bakery cookies or biscuits purchased from stores across the region would go directly to Bravery Trust, a charity that provides financial support to more than 800 veterans and around 3000 family members of veterans each year.

Customers could also choose to donate in-store at the checkout, with funds helping the charity to provide funding for medical fees, food vouchers, energy bills and education costs for Australian servicepeople.

The fundraising campaign comes as new data from Bravery Trust revealed COVID-19 had created significant challenges for veterans and their families, with the organisation receiving 10,000 calls for assistance since the start of the pandemic, and a 20 per cent surge in requests for assistance since pandemic financial support ended last month.

Coles Group chief executive officer Steven Cain said the company was delighted to again partner with Bravery Trust to support current and former members of the Australian Defence Force facing hardship.

“As a longstanding Australian business, we sincerely appreciate the service of current and former members of the Australian Defence Force and together with our customers, we want to remember and support service men and women who are facing hardship as a result of injuries or illness from their service,” Mr Cain said.

“Coles began as a single Melbourne store not long before the First World War in 1914, with our founder GJ Coles volunteering at the age of 32 to serve on the Western Front.

“Now more than a century later, a number of our team members are active members in the Defence Force Reserve and together with our customers, we have raised more than $5.2 million to support Australian veterans since 2014.”

Bravery Trust CEO Belinda Wilson said she welcomed the ongoing support from Coles and its customers.

“It has been a very challenging 12 months for many of our veterans who have been impacted by the pandemic, bushfires and recent floods,” Ms Wilson said.

“Bravery Trust has seen an increase in demand for services to provide financial welfare and financial counselling for Australian Defence Force veterans and their families.

“By providing financial support, it means the veteran can focus on their wellness journey, employment, and their family, without financial pressures.

“We work with the entire family to ensure they are receiving appropriate and targeted support from all sources, including government assistance.

“Through personalised financial counselling we can work with families to help them with their long-term budgeting and financial security.”