How CQ race day is turning over a massive profit

NO STONE UNTURNED: The Thangool Race Club have spared no expense to satisfy their patrons through the gate.

HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars has been spent on improving the spring carnival experience for the region.

Thangool Race Club president of 15 years Pat Brennan said between $600,000-$700,000 had been spent on infrastructure to renovate, extend and refurbish the facilities at the Thangool Race Club.

“We made a conscious effort when I came into the club that we had to spend $60,000 a year on infrastructure,” Brennan said.

“Most of that has been supplied by the club.

“We made a profit of $26,000 last year which has never happened in the last 15 years, with profits usually much lower than that.”

Brennan said it was the club’s focus to look after the customers through the gates by supplying the best facilities possible for a country race day.

“The person paying through the gate is the most important person when you’re in administration in a race club because they keep coming back,” Brennan said.

“Women won’t come to the races if we have crappy toilets and facilities and so the blokes won’t come either.

“We’ve been successful recently in getting a $22,000 Gambling Community Benefit Fund to extend our betting shed with two more bays and increase the betting shed area by 30 per cent.”

Brennan stressed that none of their profit would be possible without the dedication and work of all their volunteers.

“We have to do accrual accounting for anything we build brand new which comes off the bottom line of our financial statement,” Brennan said.

“That’s hard to do sometimes, accrual accounting in a small club and without our volunteers that profit would not be possible.

“If we had to pay our volunteers from the secretary to the blokes that mow the lawn we wouldn’t make a profit.”

Brennan said, on average, it cost the Thangool Race Club $6000-$8000 to run a race meet when factoring in the price of insurance, electricity, water, repairs, maintenance, ambulance and veterinary staff.