How CQ explorers can access $2.5m to discover more minerals

Central Queensland mineral explorers can apply for a share in $2.5 million to find the minerals needed to meet the demands of the world’s technology and renewable sectors.

Explorers have the chance to apply for grants of up to $200,000 under the joint government-industry Collaborative Exploration Initiative to help drive innovation to make new discoveries and economic growth across the state.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said the exploration and resources sector was important in helping drive the city’s economy forward.

“Mackay, particularly Paget plays a major role in servicing the resources sector,” she said.

“The Collaborative Exploration Initiative will help the industry grow now and into the future which is important for Mackay’s economic recovery.”

The last four rounds of the Collaborative Exploration Initiative supported 46 projects exploring for mineral resources across Queensland.

Minister Resources Scott Stewart said the latest round provided a golden opportunity for explorers and would help drive the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

“Investment in exploration today is what will lead to the next generation of projects and jobs, and these grants are in place to put Queensland’s industry on the front foot,” Mr Stewart said.

“Demand for the next generation of minerals is growing globally, driven by emerging technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels and battery storage, low-emission power sources, consumer devices, and products for the medical, defence and scientific research sectors.”

Mr Stewart said as the world continued to adopt and develop these emerging technologies, the demand for minerals like silica, titanium, lithium, vanadium would increase.

“And Queensland will be front and centre,” he said.

“Exploration is incredibly important for developing potential new projects and mineral deposits, which will benefit all Queenslanders.”

Mr Stewart said exploration was an essential part of the resources industry continuing to provide important jobs during Queensland’s economic recovery.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the resources sector played a key part in Central Queensland’s economy.

“The latest ABS data shows investment in Queensland exploration sector has risen to $677 million in 2020, which is up more than $117 million on the previous year.

“I welcome the opening of these grants which will help the sector continue to grow in the future and support the Rockhampton economy,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The Palaszczuk Government has supported more than $21 billion in resource sector investment and created more than 8000 jobs.”

Applications are now open at the Queensland Government CEI grants website and explorers should submit proposals by May 21.

Successful candidates will be announced in June 2021.

