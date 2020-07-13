How CQ builders will be used in rehab centre construction

LOCAL builders will be used in the construction of the $14.3 million Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drug Residential Facility

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga made the assurance this week.

It was announced last year the tender for the construction and design of the centre had been released.

READ HERE: HUGE STEP: $14.5M CQ DRUG REHAB CENTRE TENDER RELEASED

The tender will close on July 31, with construction planned to begin in late 2020.

Only proposals from PQC 3 pre-qualified building contractors will be accepted.

A longstanding advocate for the much anticipated project, Ms Lauga said there were many construction companies which have offices in Rockhampton and employ locals, that would be able to apply for the tender.

Rockhampton-based companies could include Hutchinsons Builders, Paytners and Woollams Constructions.

The location of the Rockhampton alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility.

When asked how Rockhampton builders will be used in the constructions, Ms Lauga said the State Government prioritised local jobs.

"I always encourage local building contractors to apply for government projects," she said.

"Local building contractors that are eligible can apply for this tender through the QBuild website.

"Applications close at the end of this month."

READ HERE: NEW ELECTRONIC BILLBOARD TO LIGHT UP ROCKHAMPTON HIGHWAY

READ HERE: CQ BUSINESSMAN REVEALS TOUGH 'RIPPLE EFFECT' OF LIQUIDATION

It will be an independent tender process and contractors will be assessed on their local content as part of the evaluation criteria.

Those applying for the tender will also have to nominate local subcontractors.

The project includes 50 jobs during construction with Ms Lauga stating it was

"great for the Rocky region".

Construction was planned to begin in late 2020.