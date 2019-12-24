How council’s pet crackdown will affect you

CHANGES: A new council policy will crackdown on unregistered pets in 2020. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

GLADSTONE Regional Council officers will be allowed to enter residents’ yards to check if their dogs are registered under a new animal inspection program.

In the most recent council meeting, councillors voted unanimously in favour of the Approved Systematic Inspection Program – Animal Inspection Program Registration and Renewal of Registration of Animals (Dogs) 2020.

The purpose of the program is to identify if dogs are being kept and animals are registered, help identify lost pets so they can be reunited with their owners, promote responsible pet ownership and help collect data on animals in the area.

During the program the council will have to give at least 14 days notice of an inspection but no more than 28 days which will be published in newspapers in the local government area and on the council’s website.

The program is expected to run between February 1 and July 30 and in all areas in the Gladstone region.

It will target pet owners who registered in 2018/19 but did not renew for 2019/20.

At the end of November 2019 there were 10718 cats and dogs registered, 15058 renewals issued and 4138 outstanding.

The fine for an unregistered animal is $266 and failure to register thereafter is $667.

Gladstone Animal Rescue president Judy Whicker said she thought this was a “great” program.

“If they do that it’s certainly going to alleviate our jobs,” Ms Whicker said.

“We are getting so many animals through that haven’t been registered or microchipped.”

She believed the policy could also help prevent backyard breeders.

She said she did not believe it was an invasion of privacy.

“If you’re doing the right thing, you shouldn’t be concerned.”

The council was contacted for comment.