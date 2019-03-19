Menu
The Energy Efficient Communities Program aims to lower energy consumption and power bills
How community groups can apply for funding to save energy

Mark Zita
by
19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
GLADSTONE businesses and community organisations will be soon invited to apply for funding from a $50million Federal Government fund.

The Energy Efficient Communities Program aims to lower energy consumption and power bills for these groups.

It will support the installation of energy-saving equipment (such as batteries, solar panels and solar hot water), emissions monitoring systems and feasibility studies to look at energy-efficient opportunities.

Eligible community organisations that can apply for grants up to $12,500, include local men's sheds, community- owned kindergartens, rural fire brigades, community football and netball clubs, and indigenous groups.

Small businesses can apply for up to $20,000 and those with high energy consumption. can apply for up to $25,000.

Applications for community groups will open on September 1, and businesses can start applying in January 2020.

Visit the Department of Energy's website at energy .gov.au.

