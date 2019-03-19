How community groups can apply for funding to save energy
GLADSTONE businesses and community organisations will be soon invited to apply for funding from a $50million Federal Government fund.
The Energy Efficient Communities Program aims to lower energy consumption and power bills for these groups.
It will support the installation of energy-saving equipment (such as batteries, solar panels and solar hot water), emissions monitoring systems and feasibility studies to look at energy-efficient opportunities.
Eligible community organisations that can apply for grants up to $12,500, include local men's sheds, community- owned kindergartens, rural fire brigades, community football and netball clubs, and indigenous groups.
Small businesses can apply for up to $20,000 and those with high energy consumption. can apply for up to $25,000.
Applications for community groups will open on September 1, and businesses can start applying in January 2020.
Visit the Department of Energy's website at energy .gov.au.