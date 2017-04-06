How coffee and fungi will fix a Gladstone creek

COFFEE, mushrooms and fungi are being used to eradicate weeds and make Gladstone's Tigalee Creek healthier.

Conservation Volunteers Australia is behind the community-run project, in conjunction with the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership.

Gladstone regional manager Linda Fahle said it was a "citizen science” project anybody could take part in.

"We decided on Tigalee Creek as it's currently heavily infested with weeds,” she said.

The project will see volunteers growing fungi on recycled donated products like cardboard, mulch, pallets, hessian, woodchips and even coffee grinds.

These myco-technologies will be placed on the banks of the creek to ease soil erosion, suppress weeds and decontaminate polluted soil and water - a process called myco-restoration.

Ms Fahle said the area around the creek was carpeted with an invasive weed called Singapore daisy.

Fungal biologist Dr Sandra Tuszynska is running information sessions, open to anybody on April 20.

Ms Fahle said the project was important work to improving the water quality of whole Gladstone system.

"People can learn about the theory and background behind mico-restoration at these sessions,” she said.

On April 22 a hands on session will be held at Tigalee Creek.

According to Conservation Volunteers Australia, fungi are widely studied for their ability to remove heavy metals, pesticides, petrochemicals and industrial toxins.

For information go to www.conservation volunteers.com or phone Linda Fahle on 4972 4969.