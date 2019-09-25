Menu
Al Mucci with Fifi the mammoth Cane Toad. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Offbeat

Monster cane toad is a record breaker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
25th Sep 2019 12:48 PM
YOU might think Dreamworld's star cane toad has a face only a mother could love.

But "Fifi", who weighs in at 1.8kg and is now around 15 years old, lives a blessed life as one of the park's beloved stars, used as a valuable teaching tool.

Admittedly smitten with her, Dreamworld's general manager Al Mucci believes she may be one of the oldest cane toads in captivity.

"She'd absolutely be the oldest in Australia," he said.

"She's actually got a funny story. I got a call from security saying someone had a frog for me, so I came up and an elderly woman was there.

"At the time I didn't have the heart to tell her it was a cane toad, she was so concerned about it. She said, 'will you look after it?', and I just said yeah, yeah, of course."

It was only after he realised just how big Fifi was that Mr Mucci made the decision to keep her around, and once fed and watered she ballooned to her almost 2kg weight.

Fifi. Pics Adam Head
Now she's the face of Dreamworld's annual toad roundup, and used to educate guests about the species - chowing down on a diet of mice and cockroaches as she does.

And she seems to understand just how important the work she does is.

"She's got a personality, if she doesn't want to do something she won't let you do it," Mr Mucci said.

"If she's not hungry she won't eat. But that's rarely the case because she's a muncher, she's a fighter.

Fifi is the oldest of her kind. Pics Adam Head
"No wonder Queensland's rugby team is called the Cane Toads if they've got the fighting spirit that this one has."

Canetoads can live for more than 15 years in the wild, so it's unclear just how much longer Fifi will stick around. But Mr Mucci currently has no plans to replace her.

"She's one and only, I don't think we'll ever get another cane toad like her," he said.

"She's one of a kind. If we do find another one that would be great, but cane toads around the Gold Coast are small."

