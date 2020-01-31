How close call at mine led CQ man to music stardom

A CLOSE call in a Central Queensland mine about 12 years ago proved the catalyst for Brad Butcher’s musical career.

He decided that was not the life for him. He picked up his guitar and hit the road, a journey that would lead him to Australian music industry acclaim.

Butcher references the life-changing incident in the song Travelling Salesman, the title track from his album which at the weekend won Alternative Country Album of the Year at the Tamworth Country Music Awards.

It is the second Golden Guitar for the 36 year old, his first coming in 2018 when he was awarded Best New Talent.

Mackay-born Butcher, who now calls Yeppoon home, has been overwhelmed by messages of congratulations and good wishes.

“The award was a little unexpected but a nice surprise. When my name was called out it was terrific,” he said on his return home.

Butcher, who had three nominations on the night, said the win was a dream come true.

“This one means more than anything because it’s about my song writing, it’s about my songs,” he said.

“It’s a huge honour knowing that you’ve got the nod from household names and people who have been around the industry for such a long time.

“They believe that my album was the best there was last year and that’s the biggest pat on the back you can get.

“I was up against some of the best song writers in Australia… and I still have a hard time believing I’m one of them.”

The album was produced by multi-award winner Matt Fell, who also worked on Butcher’s third album, From the Bottom of a Well.

He was glowing in his praise of Butcher in his acceptance speech.

“Thanks so much to Brad. It’s just an amazing honour to make a record with this man. He’s one of the finest songwriters I think to ever grace this stage,” Fell said.

Butcher returned the compliment this week.

“Matt is one of the best producers in Australia, not just in country music but in general. To have him in my corner is a real plus.”

Butcher said Travelling Salesman was a blend of country, rock, blues and folk, with storytelling at its core.

“The reason I lean towards alternate is because as well as being a blend of genres it focuses on the songs and the lyrics.

“I then let that dictate what sounds are created in the studio.

“I do my best to keep it positive and put a message in most of my songs as well.”

Butcher will celebrate his win with family this weekend when he returns to Mackay for his brother’s 40th birthday.

He says there is plenty of hard work ahead.

He will continue touring with Felicity Urquhart and hinted at a return to the ­recording studio late in the year.

Butcher is clearly in a happy place.

“Life is great. My partner Katie and I are expecting a baby early in August,” he said.

“2019 was a pretty rough year for me personally but 2020 is going to be great. It’s certainly off to a good start.”