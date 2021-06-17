How clever trailer will help Gladstone towns in disasters

It might appear to be a regular enclosed box trailer, but the new piece of equipment launched by Gladstone Regional Council has a range of hidden features.

Once the awnings of are lifted, the trailer turns into a disaster recovery and education hub that can be used in any township of community within the Gladstone region.

Gladstone region deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck said the trailer would activate during and following disaster events.

“The trailer’s purpose is to support response and recovery objectives, to provide important information to the community and to act as a hub for connection between Council and community members,” he said.

“It is designed to be functional in remote parts of our region to ensure our high-risk areas have equal access to disaster information and education.”

Gladstone Regional Council's new recovery and education trailer.

Mr Goodluck said the educational aspect of the trailer was just as important as its disaster recovery features.

“Community education is a key component of disaster preparedness – when communities are better educated, they have appropriate opportunity to adequately prepare for disaster events,” he said.

“That’s why you’ll see Council’s Recovery and Education Trailer out and about at different community events, starting with its inaugural appearance at the Mt Larcom Show on 19-20 June.”

Visit http://regionwatch.gladstone.qld.gov.au to accessing reliable, up-to-date and vital information during emergencies and disasters.

The RegionWatch platform also allows residents to register for warnings.