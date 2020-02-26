Menu
Christine Joyce Marshall broke into a car, stole bank cards and money, and went on a spending spree of $791.
Crime

How cleaner’s night on meth led to wild spree

Felicity Ripper
25th Feb 2020 5:11 PM | Updated: 26th Feb 2020 5:45 AM
A COURT has heard how a wild New Year's Eve of stealing and joy-riding led to a 21-year-old woman facing 25 charges.

Police prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris said Christine Joyce Marshall, from Currimundi, and a co-accused broke into a car at Mooloolaba, stole bank cards and money, and went on a spending spree of $791.

The court heard Marshall was also involved in stealing a car and changing the number plates to avoid detection.

"(There was) a large number of offences which were committed over a single night of offending," Senior Constable Grigoris said.

"The offending, particularly the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, is becoming prolific especially among young offenders who more often than not commit other associated offences in stolen cars as was the case here- namely the stealing the stealing of the number plate to avoid detection, the various fraud offences at various locations, also the unlicensed driving offence.

"Also in aggravation is the impact that these types of offences have on the owners who not only lose access to their vehicles and have to make alternate travel arrangements but more often than not there is insurance claims which are also costly."

Marshall pleaded guilty at Caloundra Magistrates Court today to 25 charges including unlawful entry of a vehicle for committing indictable offences, fraud, possessing a knife in public and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard she had a limited criminal history but was on a good behaviour bond at the time of the offending.

Lawyer Luke Bull said Marshall and her co-accused left a party together about 4am on December 31.

"My client had recently been using methamphetamine and she instructs that she was a recreational user and doesn't use it often," Mr Bull said.

"They found this car and then all the offending has stemmed from there … "

Mr Bull said Marshall was working as a bond cleaner in Brisbane.

Marshall was placed on probation for 18 months, fined $350 and disqualified from obtaining a drivers licence for three months.

Her co-accused is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

