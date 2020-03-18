How city’s pubs and clubs are handling new limitations

GLADSTONE businesses will aim to maintain a sense of normality amid strict new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on non-essential gatherings of more than 100 people in indoor areas.

However, the region's businesses have outlined ways residents can support them with the new rules in place.

Gladstone Cinemas owner Chris Struik said the cinemas would be able to comply with the new limitation of 100 people. He said people should not be discouraged from going to the theatres.

"Our community still needs a place to escape to especially during these times," Mr Struik said.

"Eventually people will need to get away from their four walls and go somewhere to feel normal again."

To accommodate the new indoor limitation, seating in theatre rooms are reduced from 100 seats to 30, people are kept 1.5 metres apart, and hand sanitisers are readily available. The business is also encouraging people to go cashless, or book online.

Manager Melissa Struik said the business was taking it "day by day".

"The last three weeks, there has a been a continual decline but our regular customers are still coming in thankfully," Ms Struik said.

Tannum Sands Hotel Motel venue manager Mace Bartlett said the pub had been impacted by the new changes, however it would be able to adapt to the new regulations.

"It has impacted us but in saying that we have a big space," Mr Bartlett said.

"We're fortunate enough to have five spaces big enough to accommodate people."

Mr Bartlett said business would continue to run as normal, however crowd limitations would be enforced with extra staff and security.

"We're taking it very seriously and managing it appropriately with what information we're given from the government and Queensland Health," he said.

"People shouldn't stop supporting small businesses … business is still open."

In a Facebook statement, Mieplace Niteclub said they would limit numbers by running two separate areas with different staff.

"Please start thinking ahead as not everyone will be able to get in so start thinking about coming out Friday instead of Saturday," the post said.

The nightclub also said people should consider going out Wednesday and Thursday nights as these restrictions could be in place for the next six months. Anyone with a cough or sneeze would not be allowed inside the venue.