How CBD upgrade is set to keep you safer this Christmas

Safe Night Precinct Gladstone chairman Aodhan McCann is pleased to see new CCTV cameras installed. Matt Taylor GLA211218CTTV

ENJOYING a night out in Gladstone is now safer after the installation of 10 new CCTV cameras around the entertainment district.

Installed as part of the Safe Night Precinct initiative, the cameras are to minimise the risk of drug and alcohol-fuelled violence.

It's a relief to Gladstone Safe Night Out committee chairman and owner of MIePLACE nightclub Aodhan McCann who has been lobbying for cameras for years.

"This won't stop violence, it's a tool to go back to, the same as we use the ID scanners and cameras in licensed premises," MrMcCann said.

"The ability when someone gets hurt to have first aid to that person straightaway is increasingly important, and when someone gets knocked out on the street or behind a building people don't see it and that's where they get injured badly.

"If you go on a night out or you own a business in the city it's nice to know you've got some coverage."

Gladstone's CBD was established as a Safe Night Precinct in 2014 along with 14 other key entertainment areas across Queensland.

State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it ensured offenders would be prosecuted.

"Not only will it support our partygoers, nightclubs and pubs, but also our businesses ... which can now see if someone has done something to their shopfront," he said.

"It's a great win for the community and a great win for police. They've been looking for this for so long to make sure we get that protection and hold these people to account for what they do."