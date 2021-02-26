How Bundy Rum is helping Gladstone pubs post-COVID

At least seven venues in and around Gladstone are now receiving much-needed support from Bundaberg Rum after pubs, clubs and bars bore the brunt of COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Grand Hotel, Lightbox, Central Lane Hotel, Gladstone Yacht Club, The Dock, The Young Australian Hotel and the Club Hotel are all receiving support from the Raising the Bar Initiative.

The $11.5 million initiative supplies venues with “Bear Cares” packages which include hand sanitiser and dispenser stations, masks, gloves, floor demarcations (stickers) and digital thermometers.

It is also supplying outdoor furniture to help venues create “Bear Gardens” for safer open-air socialising.

Venues including the Central Lane Hotel have welcomed the investment from Bundaberg Rum as they continue to face the financial burden of operating in a Covid-safe way.

Central Lane Hotel owner Rick Adams said the Raising the Bar support packages were a well designed kit and a brilliant boost.

“Not only for our hotel but the industry as a whole and everyone has felt bolstered by the support,” Mr Adams said.

“It has been one of the most significant shots in the arm for morale and it’s not just a ploy, it is a real concerted effort and certainly has helped.”

A recent independent survey measuring how confident Australians feel about returning to their local revealed a huge 41 per cent increase in patron confidence, from 58 per cent in August 2020 to 82 per cent in January.

The survey also showed that two thirds of people (67 per cent) now feel more confident visiting their local thanks to Covid-safe measures like the Raising the Bar initiative, which is now in 1500 venues nationwide.

Angus McPherson, managing director at Bundaberg Rum’s parent company Diageo Australia, said Australians wanted to make the most of the great weather and catch up with their mates. “The Raising the Bar initiative is our way of making socialising this summer as safe as possible,” Mr McPherson said.

Since the campaign kicked off last September, Raising the Bar has delivered 68,000 litres of hand sanitiser, 1.5 million items of PPE including gloves and face masks, 3000 digital thermometers and tens of thousands of floor demarcations.

“Any licenced venue can apply for this support and we really encourage all hospitality to get involved because we want to help venues across the country emerge stronger out of this pandemic,” Mr McPherson said.

Applications remain open for venues. Apply for the Raising the Bar support package here.

